MCSO: Grand Bay man arrested after deputies say he stole Christmas decorations and pickup truck

Bernard McCants is facing multiple charges.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - A Grand Bay man is sitting in Metro Jail after allegedly playing Grinch.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office say he stole several Christmas decorations out of someone’s yard. The getaway car was also stolen.

Bernard McCants is facing multiple charges.

The homeowner Robert Schmierer said at one point they even debated taking down the decorations after the theft.

But he didn’t want this to stop him from celebrating the holiday he loves.

“It’s really bad. I mean I don’t know how somebody can steal Christmas. Well, the Grinch did,” Schmierer said.

Sunday night Schmierer says he walked outside when he heard his dogs barking and noticed several things missing from his yard.

“When I got up the next morning I almost tripped over something that they left behind and that’s how I noticed they came and got my stuff and it really upset me,” he said.

Schmierer says an entire display was gone.

Presents along with Rudolph and an abominable snowman.

It wasn’t long before the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office found the suspect.

With his eyes closed, Bernard McCants was just a few miles away.

Deputies say he was asleep and intoxicated in a stolen Toyota pickup truck. The decorations stashed in the back.

Schmierer says he just purchased these decorations and even debated taking them down after this crime.

“It’s really hard to see somebody come and steal what you work for,” he said. “I love decorating for Christmas and like to be holly and everything like that. I love the kids to come see it.”

With everything returned safe and sound, he says this won’t dampen his Christmas spirit.

McCants is being charged with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE IMAGE - File of emergency vehicle.
1 killed in Coffee County crash
Jeremy Carruthers leaves a Henry County, AL courtroom on December 5, 2022.
Man admits smoking synthetic pot when he killed Headland teen
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

Latest News

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall answers questions during a news conference to discuss...
‘Justice delayed is justice denied,’ Alabama AG says on execution halt
FILE - Web designer Lorie Smith is shown in her office on Nov. 7 in the southwest part of...
Supreme Court justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights
Joy Felch, a teacher at Goshen Elementary School, is being recognized after saving a choking...
Alabama teacher hailed a hero for saving choking student
On the ballot is Incumbent Democrat U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock facing off against Republican...
Tuesday is election day in Warnock, Walker runoff election. Here’s what you need to know.
MOF
Miracle on Foster Food Drive