Man indicted in Cassie Carli death investigation

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A St. Clair County grand jury has indicted a man for abuse of a corpse.

Marcus Spanevelo is being held without bond in connection to the disappearance and death of Navarre, Fla., mom Cassie Carli.

Investigators said Carli was found buried in a shallow grave inside of a barn in Alabama.

Carli was last seen alive on Sunday, March 27, when she met with her ex, Spanevelo, to swap custody of their child.

The final autopsy report lists both Carli’s cause of death and manner of death as “undetermined,” according to the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office.

