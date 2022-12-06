Live-in caregiver accused of beating elderly Robertsdale homeowner

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Robertsdale Police have arrested a live-in caregiver and charged her with elder abuse after investigators said she beat and choked the 87-year-old victim inside her own home. The victim was still in the hospital after more than a week.

Investigators said their victim is 87 years old, frail and was unable to protect herself from a violent assault last week. The suspect is 51-year-old Teresa Louise Border. Police charged her with elder abuse and neglect, first degree. Border was booked into the Baldwin County Jail on Friday, December 2, 2022 after investigators said they questioned her at the Robertsdale Police Department.

Police say Teresa Border beat the 87-year-old victim after arguing over misbehaving dogs (Baldwin County Sheriff's Office)

“We did find a way to contact her, requested that she come and speak with us,” said Lt. Paul Overstreet with Robertsdale Police. “Once she came to the Police Department, we placed her under arrest.”

Police said the victim had gotten into an argument with Border about her dogs misbehaving after which Border was asked to leave the residence. A short time later, police said the homeowner discovered Border still inside her home, asleep. It was when she woke Border up that police said Border attacked the 87-year-old woman, severely injuring her.

“She sustained two broken fingers on her right hand, severe lacerations to both of her hand and then, a possible fracture of the hiatal bone in her neck,” Overstreet explained.

Investigators said the victim was wearing a Life Alert system and was able to press the button to get emergency medical crews on the way. Once at the hospital, investigators said the victim told hospital staff she’d been assaulted. The Department of Human Recourses was notified, who in-turn notified the police.

Investigators said the victim’s son brought in the caregiver because he often travels for work.

“The caregiver was in need of a place to stay. The son was in need of someone to care for his mother while he worked and thought that entering into a mutually beneficial agreement would be good for everybody. Unfortunately, it went this way,” Overstreet said.

Teresa Border was booked into the Baldwin County Jail on $30,000 bond. Police said the victim will have to undergo significant physical therapy once released from the hospital.

