Lindsay Fincher, Miss Alabama, prepares for a big week at Miss America

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every year, fifty-one women pack their bags, and their crowns, for a very special kind of interview.

These women, filled with talent and tenacity, are competing for the title of Miss America. This year, Miss Alabama’s Lindsay Fincher will compete for the crown December 12th through the 15th.

Fincher was crowned Miss Alabama in July of 2022 and has spent the past few months traveling to various parts of the state working on her initiative, “Catalyst: Arts for All.” She uses the platform to visit art programs and educators around Alabama to learn about different curriculums and advocate for arts education.

She’s even written her own children’s book, “ABC’s: The Arts and Me,” which she uses as an example to teach young kids more about the opportunities within the arts.

Now, she’s taking it all to the national stage when she competes in Miss America 2023. Preliminary competitions begin on December 12th, with the crowning of Miss America taking place on December 15th at the Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino in Uncasville, CT.

Fincher is from Wedowee, a small town about twenty minutes from the Alabama-Georgia state line. She’s a recent graduate of the University of Alabama with degrees in both Dance and Political Science. She’ll be putting those dance skills to work with a jazz dance for her talent portion of the competition.

At last year’s Miss America pageant, Miss Alabama 2021, Lauren Bradford, placed first-runner up and Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, was crowned Miss America.

There’s no doubt Fincher’s big hair and even bigger personality will make an amazing impression on the judges and the rest of America.

You can watch the Miss America Pageant when it streams live on PageantsLive.com and the Pageants Live app on Roku, Samsung TVs, and Apple TV.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.