Legal Talk Tuesday: Representing Yourself

In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss representing yourself.
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss representing yourself.
By WTVY Staff
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss representing yourself.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

FILE IMAGE - File of emergency vehicle.
1 killed in Coffee County crash
Jeremy Carruthers leaves a Henry County, AL courtroom on December 5, 2022.
Man admits smoking synthetic pot when he killed Headland teen
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

Latest News

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall answers questions during a news conference to discuss...
‘Justice delayed is justice denied,’ Alabama AG says on execution halt
FILE - Web designer Lorie Smith is shown in her office on Nov. 7 in the southwest part of...
Supreme Court justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights
Joy Felch, a teacher at Goshen Elementary School, is being recognized after saving a choking...
Alabama teacher hailed a hero for saving choking student
On the ballot is Incumbent Democrat U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock facing off against Republican...
Tuesday is election day in Warnock, Walker runoff election. Here’s what you need to know.