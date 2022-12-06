Jags commentator J.D. Byars still recovering in the hospital following car crash over the weekend

Since 2014, Byars has been the voice of the Jags. Calling games for multiple sports.
By Stephen Moody
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - South Alabama play-by-play commentator J.D. Byars remains hospitalized following a wreck over the weekend that left him seriously injured.

Since 2014, Byars has been the voice of the Jags. Calling games for multiple sports.

His car is totaled, but he’s glad to still be alive.

“Something you don’t expect. You have a really normal life and then in a split second, and your life changes in a heartbeat. For people in both cars. My heart goes out to the people who were in the other car…They didn’t start their day intending to have a wreck,” Byars said.

Byars said he’s struggling with the pain, but the support from everyone including family, friends, and fans has helped.

“I can’t sugarcoat it. The pain is just really terrible. Fractures. I think there’s two in the back spinal area. It’s in the lower back. I can’t walk, stand, or sit in a chair yet,” Byars said.

Even with the pain, he’s already attempting physical therapy. And he’s fighting for a fellow jag. Marvin Martin was injured in practice back in October.

The injuries left him paralyzed. Martin has improved since then and is learning how to walk again. Byars says he will continue to send support his way.

“I’m in a lot of pain right now. But I wear this bracelet thinking about Marvin and just hoping that young man has a full life ahead of him, and he can come back and have a great life. And he’s got a great spirit. His team is behind him as well. So, I hope more attention is on Marvin Martin than J.D. Byars,” Byars said.

As for South’s upcoming bowl game in New Orleans, Byars said he wants everyone to drive safe, and he hopes to be there with you.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Carruthers leaves a Henry County, AL courtroom on December 5, 2022.
Man admits smoking synthetic pot when he killed Headland teen
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows the suspect push the 82-year-old Home Depot employee to the...
GRAPHIC: Home Depot employee dies after store thief pushes him to ground, police say

Latest News

Kim Vann with the Ashford Downtown Redevelopment Authority joins News 4 This Morning to talk...
Talking the Ashford Christmas Parade
Valerie Wise with the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens joins News 4 This Morning to talk about...
Talking Gardens Aglow at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens
Ozark City Schools has appointed Mr. Matt Barton as the new principal at Lisenby Primary School.
New principal named at Lisenby Primary School
On the ballot is Incumbent Democrat U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock facing off against Republican...
Today is election day in Warnock, Walker runoff election. Here’s what you need to know.
The runoff brings to a close a bitter fight between Raphael Warnock, Georgia's first Black...
GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFF: Polls open for Georgia Senate Runoff