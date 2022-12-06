ID cards available for people with autism spectrum disorder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Autism spectrum disorder identification cards may help some people when it comes to communicating in stressful situations.

The Alabama Department of Public Health issues these cards upon the request of a person medically diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, or the guardian or caregiver of the person.

Applications can be found on ADPH’S website.

The application must be signed by a healthcare provider like a psychologist, pediatrician or family doctor to verify the diagnosis of autism.

The cards are used to help communicate with first responders and law enforcement officers during potentially stressful situations like a car accident.

Wes Stubblefield, District Medical Officer at ADPH said this would be a way for them to identify that they have autism spectrum disorder.

“They may have trouble communicating and it does also give the ability for the person to put another person on the card that they can contact and tell them ways to help deescalate a situation.”

Once you’ve completed the application, you can take it to any county health department.

The cards cost $10 and its $5 dollars for a reissue or the card.

