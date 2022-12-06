Homemade explosives, guns found in bunker under man’s garage

A photo shows what authorities found inside the man's underground bunker at his Snohomish...
A photo shows what authorities found inside the man's underground bunker at his Snohomish County, Washington, property.(U.S. District Court)
By FOX 12 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) – A man in Washington who had firearms and explosives hidden in an underground bunker beneath his home was sentenced to three years in prison.

According to a statement from the Department of Justice, 42-year-old James Welsey Bowden was arrested in November 2021 after threatening another man with a gun during a fight at his house.

Deputies who responded to the complaint of the fight found what they described as a “laboratory with various chemicals and equipment consistent with the manufacturing of homemade explosives” in the garage.

According to officials, when deputies had cleared the area of explosives, they discovered a detachable panel on the garage floor that led to an underground bunker where they found weapons, ammo, grenades, silencers, armor and other supplies.

The DOJ said two of the firearms were modified to fire as fully automatic machine guns.

U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez stated during the sentencing hearing that Bowden’s drug addiction probably contributed significantly to his illegal behavior.

Before this occurrence, Bowden was prohibited from owning any guns after being found guilty of two felonies in 1998.

Bowden entered a guilty plea to the possession of a handgun, machine gun, and destructive device charges in May.

A picture of the man from Snohomish County's underground bunker, which he constructed in his...
A picture of the man from Snohomish County's underground bunker, which he constructed in his house's garage.(U.S. District Court)

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Carruthers leaves a Henry County, AL courtroom on December 5, 2022.
Man admits smoking synthetic pot when he killed Headland teen
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows the suspect push the 82-year-old Home Depot employee to the...
GRAPHIC: Home Depot employee dies after store thief pushes him to ground, police say

Latest News

Marking Ukraine’s armed forces day, Zelenskyy traveled to the eastern Donetsk region Tuesday...
Ukraine leader defiant as drone strikes hit Russia again
On the ballot is Incumbent Democrat U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock facing off against Republican...
Today is election day in Warnock, Walker runoff election. Here’s what you need to know.
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
As children suffer from a surge in respiratory illnesses, hospitals are being pushed to the...
Surge of respiratory illnesses triggers call for federal aid