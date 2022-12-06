GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFF: Polls open for Georgia Senate Runoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The day has arrived in Georgia. It’s time for voters to head back to the polls to cast their vote in the Georgia Senate runoff race between Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock and former football star Herschel Walker.

Election officials are expecting a large turnout on Election Day despite a huge turnout during early voting. There are 2,400 polling locations in the state of Georgia and they will be open until 7 p.m. Voters can find out where they should go to vote by clicking here.

7 A.M.

Polling places around the state open on a rainy Tuesday morning. Voters lined up in the rain outside Park Tavern in midtown Atlanta, waiting for the doors to open so that they could cast their vote in the highly-watched Senate race.

