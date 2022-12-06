Four ADOC officers face bribery charges

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Four men in Limestone County are facing charges of bribery and using their official position or office for personal gain.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), four men who worked for ADOC and each resigned on Nov. 22 are facing bribery charges. An ADOC spokesperson says that the four men were correctional officers for ADOC and have turned themselves in.

Alex Andrews, Shamarion Dozier, John Ketterman and Andrew Roy were all arrested in early December and face numerous charges.

Dozier and Roy face numerous charges including bribery. (Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

Andrews and Ketterman face numerous charges including bribery. (Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

Andrews, Ketterman and Roy were arrested on Dec. 2. A media arrest report from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office shows that Roy is facing 12 charges while the rest are facing 14.

Andrews was arrested and charged with seven counts of bribery and seven counts of use of an official position for personal gain. Ketterman and Dozier face the same charges.

Roy was charged with four counts of bribery of a public servant, four counts of use of an official position for personal gain and four counts of promoting prison contraband.

An ADOC spokesperson says that Andrews was hired in September 2019, resigned two weeks later but was rehired in December 2021. He then resigned for a second time on Nov. 22, 2022.

Dozier and Roy were both hired in March of 2021 and resigned on Nov. 22, 2022.

Lastly, Ketterman was hired in June 2012 and resigned on the same date as the others.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.