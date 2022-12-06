Another foggy morning

SYNOPSIS - Foggy to start off the morning with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9am CST so take it slow this morning. A few showers will be possible this afternoon but most of us will stay dry. The temperatures are on a up hill climb over the next few days, but a weak cold front will move through on Friday and that will cool us off for the weekend. We might see a few showers on Sunday to finish out the weekend.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, a few showers possible. High near 78°. Winds S 5 mph 10%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low near 63°. Winds Light S 0%

TOMORROW - Partly sunny. High near 79°. Winds Light SW 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly sunny. Low: 60° High: 80° 0%

FRI: Partly sunny. Low: 59° High: 77° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 72° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 56° High: 71° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 66° 0%

TUE: Mostly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 67° 0%

WED: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 51° High: 61° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

