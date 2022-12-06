Angel of Hope candlelight vigil

Statue
Statue(AOH Facebook)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Tuesday, December 6th the Wiregrass Angel of Hope invites the public to a candlelight vigil to remember and honor the lives of children that were gone too soon. This annual event is hosted at the ‘Angel of Hope’ statue at Westgate Park.

The Angel of Hope Facebook page shares a brief synopsis of the event and the reason for the vigil:

“All are welcome to attend in memory of their beloved child/children.

A candle and a white flower will be provided to those who attend.

In addition to representing hope to all parents who have endured the death of a child, The Angel Of Hope Statue serves as a gravesite for parents that don’t have one.

It is a symbol of hope, a place to reflect, a place of healing and a special place for people to grieve.

The Angel is a symbol that will represent and honor our children.

Our children will live in our hearts and lives forever.

Remember that our children live through us; and their lives can touch many others through us.

Parents need to feel hope that they will survive and move on, and that their children will never be forgotten.”

Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil(WAH)

They also encourage anyone who has lost a child or knows someone who has to come to the event tonight at 7 pm.

