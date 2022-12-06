Alabama Power announces rate increase beginning with January bills

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Power Company today announced a rate hike that was just approved by the Alabama Public Service Commission.

The increase in the cost to Alabama Power customers will be about $6.81 for the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours each month, according to the utility.

Alabama Power said the change that will begin with January 2023 bills was driven primarily by compliance with federal requirements as well as unprecedented inflation and economic conditions.

“These federal mandates and regulations, with which the company and utilities across the country must comply, continue to put pressure on customer costs,” the utility said in a statement.

It said customers requiring assistance can contact Alabama Power representatives online at AlabamaPower.com, call 800-245-2244 or visit one of the Alabama Power offices in person.

Community partners may be able to help some customers. More information can be found on Community Action Agencies at //AlabamaPower.com/PaymentAssistance.

