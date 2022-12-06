AL employers grapple with changing laws and attitudes around cannabis

(Hawaii News Now)
By Steve Crocker
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With several cities in Alabama preparing to allow medical cannabis dispensaries, some employers are rethinking how they handle drug testing.

An expert on employment law says people in jobs where safety is critical should still expect some level of testing.

But because recruiting and keeping employees is so difficult right now, Janell Ahnert, a shareholder at global employment law firm Littler Mendelson says navigating cultural and legal changes around medical cannabis is complicated for some companies.

“Employers who have good long-term employees who they don’t want to terminate, and those employees now have a medical marijuana card and have a prescription for medical marijuana and want to be accommodated,” says Ahnert. “Again, under the Alabama law, the employer doesn’t have to, but if it’s a long-term employee who has been contributing to your company, a lot of employers want to try to find a way to accommodate.”

Ahnert says her firm has been advising other companies in states that had already legalized medical cannabis or even recreational marijuana. She suggests that some employers are responding not just to changing laws, but so changing moods as well.

“It’s fine if an employee wants to use alcohol on the weekends or in the evenings, but they cannot come to work under the influence of alcohol. The issues we’re seeing is a lot of our drug testing hasn’t caught up yet. And so it’s often really hard to determine if an employee is under the influence or if they just still have cannabis in their system since it stays in your system for a longer period of time than alcohol does. So those are all complications for employers to work through.”

Ahnert says it is crucial for employers considering a change in policy to talk with an employment lawyer.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Carruthers leaves a Henry County, AL courtroom on December 5, 2022.
Man admits smoking synthetic pot when he killed Headland teen
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows the suspect push the 82-year-old Home Depot employee to the...
GRAPHIC: Home Depot employee dies after store thief pushes him to ground, police say

Latest News

Kim Vann with the Ashford Downtown Redevelopment Authority joins News 4 This Morning to talk...
Talking the Ashford Christmas Parade
Valerie Wise with the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens joins News 4 This Morning to talk about...
Talking Gardens Aglow at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens
Ozark City Schools has appointed Mr. Matt Barton as the new principal at Lisenby Primary School.
New principal named at Lisenby Primary School
On the ballot is Incumbent Democrat U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock facing off against Republican...
Today is election day in Warnock, Walker runoff election. Here’s what you need to know.
The runoff brings to a close a bitter fight between Raphael Warnock, Georgia's first Black...
GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFF: Polls open for Georgia Senate Runoff