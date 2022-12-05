Warm Week, Foggy Mornings

SYNOPSIS – A warm week is ahead for the Wiregrass with daily highs reaching the upper 70s. We’ll see some passing cloudiness, but overall rain chances remain low, outside of a brief, stray shower. Our biggest concern will be morning fog, especially Tuesday and Wednesday.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, fog developing. Low near 60°. Winds S at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, a stray shower. High near 78°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, areas of fog. Low near 63°. Winds light S.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 63° High: 79° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 80° 5%

FRI: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, slight rain chance at night. Low: 59° High: 77° 10%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 72° 5%

SUN: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 51° High: 71° 20%

MON: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 66° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

