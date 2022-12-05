The Salvation Army of the Wiregrass needs your help

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Salvation Army of the Wiregrass community needs your help, this Christmas season.

According to major Linda Payton, Salvation Army officer, the number of people needing help has increased and yet, donations are currently, only about two thirds of that they were last year.

We need to raise $90,000 in the next 18 days to meet our goal.

The number of children signed up for the Angel Tree program has increased by 40 percent, over last year, and at this time, they still have 150 that have yet to be adopted.

There are many potential Red Kettle stands not being used because of lack of volunteers.

How can you help?

When you see a red kettle, give a little bit extra. Sign up to volunteer for a couple of hours at a kettle. Adopt an angel.

The red kettles will be out Monday through Saturday until December 24.

To help h=make giving easier, the kettle stands will include QR codes so people can donate through ApplePay, PayPal, GooglePay, and Venmo.

All adopted angels need to be returned by December 13.

