The Salvation Army of the Wiregrass needs your help

Salvation Army of Dothan
Salvation Army of Dothan(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Salvation Army of the Wiregrass community needs your help, this Christmas season.

According to major Linda Payton, Salvation Army officer, the number of people needing help has increased and yet, donations are currently, only about two thirds of that they were last year.

We need to raise $90,000 in the next 18 days to meet our goal.

The number of children signed up for the Angel Tree program has increased by 40 percent, over last year, and at this time, they still have 150 that have yet to be adopted.

There are many potential Red Kettle stands not being used because of lack of volunteers.

How can you help?

  1. When you see a red kettle, give a little bit extra.
  2. Sign up to volunteer for a couple of hours at a kettle.
  3. Adopt an angel.

The red kettles will be out Monday through Saturday until December 24.

  • To help h=make giving easier, the kettle stands will include QR codes so people can donate through ApplePay, PayPal, GooglePay, and Venmo.

All adopted angels need to be returned by December 13.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 25 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit.

For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

