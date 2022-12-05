Possible record breaking heat this week

SYNOPSIS – Possible record-breaking temperatures this week but it will be a close call. Non the less temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The average high temperature for this time of year is 66 degrees.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 54°. Winds NNW 4 mph . 10%

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy. High near 72°. Winds light and variable. 10%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 61°. Winds light and variable. 0%

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly sunny. Low: 61° High: 79° 10%

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 63° High: 80° 0%

THU: Sunny. Low: 62 High: 80° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 77° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 71° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers. Low: 51° High: 71° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

