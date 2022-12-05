Patchy fog this morning

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - Starting this Monday off in the 50s across the area, a few areas of fog so take it slower. This afternoon will be partly cloudy with highs reaching into the lower to middle 70s. We will see temperatures warm over the next few days with highs mid week reaching into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tomorrow we might have enough moisture to squeeze out a shower or two but most of the area will stay dry, our next chance of rain will come over the weekend but right now its a low chance.

TODAY - Partly cloudy. High near 74°. Winds Light S 0%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low near 60°. Winds Light S 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, a few showers. High near 79°. Winds S 5 mph 10%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 80° 0%

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 80° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 77° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 71° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 51° High: 71° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 71° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 70° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

