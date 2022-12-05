Paranormal show in search of locals’ stories

A paranormal investigation crew will be at the Rawls on December 9 and 10
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Calling all Enterprise residents: A paranormal investigation will be filming in downtown Enterprise.

Second Sight Paranormal producers are looking to interview local historians, business owners, witnesses, and anyone with paranormal experiences in Enterprise, particularly in the Rawls Hotel.

They will be filming on December 9 and 10 in Enterprise.

If you are interested in sharing your experience or expertise with the team, you can contact production by calling 850-941-4321 or by visiting this link.

Ericka Boussarhane, psychic medium, will also be holding a dinner and group reading at the Rawls on both Friday and Saturday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are available for purchase now at this link and will be available at the door as well.

Be sure to reach out to the Second Sight team if you want to share your story for their film.

