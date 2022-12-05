Man admits smoking synthetic pot when he killed Headland teen

Evidence revealed he also drove at almost twice the legal limit as Cody Jenkins died.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man pleaded guilty Monday to using illegal drugs and driving at high speeds when he killed a Headland teen.

Jeremy Carruthers, 33, admitted to reckless manslaughter in an agreement with Henry County prosecuting attorney Sam Clenney.

He had been charged with murder.

“I’m glad that he took the responsibility,” said Lydia Gordon, whose 15-year-old son Cody Jenkins died more than six years ago.

Cody was retrieving a trash can at his home when Carruthers’ car swerved off a rural roadway.

Evidence revealed that he had smoked synthetic marijuana and drove at 80 in a 45-miles-per-hour zone, according to prosecutors.

He has been jailed since Alabama state troopers arrested him almost immediately after the incident that occurred on July 27, 2016.

Because of a prior felony conviction, Carruthers faces 99 years, though defense attorney Jim Parkman hopes punishment will be less severe because of his plea but he concedes that Carruthers won’t get off easy.

“Jeremy did it and he is going to have to pay for it and he’s going to have to go to prison,” Parkman said.

Jenkins was a brilliant Headland High School student who began writing computer programs at eight-years-old, Gordon told WTVY News 4.

“I still think of him every day,” she said.

Carruthers, who also pleaded guilty to having drugs in jail, will be sentenced on February 10.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE IMAGE - File of emergency vehicle.
1 killed in Coffee County crash
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
That crackdown comes after four people died in Dothan shootings during November’s first 20 days.
Dothan police seize guns, drugs in massive crime crackdown
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Kevin Saffold and girlfriend Anterica Mayfield
Mr. KevTime jailed after courthouse ruckus

Latest News

Legal Talk Tuesday: Representing Yourself
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall answers questions during a news conference to discuss...
‘Justice delayed is justice denied,’ Alabama AG says on execution halt
Carruthers Murder Family React
Carruthers Murder Family React
The Alabama Medicaid Agency will reverse a longstanding sobriety policy that prevented...
DOJ, Alabama Medicaid settle over hepatitis treatment sobriety mandate