Enterprise Rescue unveils new medical helicopter

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A new addition was added to the Enterprise Rescue team Friday, December 2.

Enterprise rescue and PHI Aviation, an air medical transportation company, have teamed up to provide the “Enterprise Rescue Air 1″ Helicopter to their first response arsenal.

The partnership will include Enterprise Rescue providing the medical services and PHI Aviation will provide the pilots, mechanics, and day to day operations of the aircraft.

Officials with PHI told News 4 that PHI takes great pride in the operations of their air transportation. They put safety first and ensure that pilots will be trained at and held to the highest standard when controlling the new “Enterprise Rescue Air 1″.

This addition will aid medical personal in providing urgent care for the city of Enterprise and the Wiregrass area.

Arnold Woodham, 1st Lt. of Operations for Enterprise Rescue, stated that this new aircraft will make trips to bigger cities like Birmingham, or Pensacola easier and will help Enterprise Rescue be an asset to other areas in the Wiregrass when called on.

Several others including the Mayor of Enterprise and members of the Chamber of Commerce, gathered at the Enterprise Municipal Airport for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the idea becoming a reality.

Mayor Williams of Enterprise stated, “This is really going to be a plus as far as trying to get our people back and forth for medical attention.”

Other people were thankful that they were given the opportunity to serve a rural community that needed the resources to compete with bigger towns.

“And that’s the areas that generally get neglected, it’s the rural areas. The big cities have all the specialties and the rural areas get neglected. So I feel accomplished to make great new friendships with people in the community but also we’re establishing a new service that ;s going to improve patient outcomes and save lives.” Sam Marshall shares about helping out a town like Enterprise.

The partnership between Enterprise Rescue and PHI Aviation creates a big step forward for the city of progress when it comes to being a first responder in the Wiregrass.

For more information about Enterprise Rescue and PHI head to their website www.enterpriserescue.com .

