Enterprise Rescue unveils new medical helicopter

A new helicopter will assist the residents of Enterprise
By Sydney Brooks
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A new addition was added to the Enterprise Rescue team Friday, December 2.

Enterprise rescue and PHI Aviation, an air medical transportation company, have teamed up to provide the “Enterprise Rescue Air 1″ Helicopter to their first response arsenal.

The partnership will include Enterprise Rescue providing the medical services and PHI Aviation will provide the pilots, mechanics, and day to day operations of the aircraft.

Officials with PHI told News 4 that PHI takes great pride in the operations of their air transportation. They put safety first and ensure that pilots will be trained at and held to the highest standard when controlling the new “Enterprise Rescue Air 1″.

This addition will aid medical personal in providing urgent care for the city of Enterprise and the Wiregrass area.

Arnold Woodham, 1st Lt. of Operations for Enterprise Rescue, stated that this new aircraft will make trips to bigger cities like Birmingham, or Pensacola easier and will help Enterprise Rescue be an asset to other areas in the Wiregrass when called on.

Several others including the Mayor of Enterprise and members of the Chamber of Commerce, gathered at the Enterprise Municipal Airport for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the idea becoming a reality.

Mayor Williams of Enterprise stated, “This is really going to be a plus as far as trying to get our people back and forth for medical attention.”

Other people were thankful that they were given the opportunity to serve a rural community that needed the resources to compete with bigger towns.

“And that’s the areas that generally get neglected, it’s the rural areas. The big cities have all the specialties and the rural areas get neglected. So I feel accomplished to make great new friendships with people in the community but also we’re establishing a new service that ;s going to improve patient outcomes and save lives.” Sam Marshall shares about helping out a town like Enterprise.

The partnership between Enterprise Rescue and PHI Aviation creates a big step forward for the city of progress when it comes to being a first responder in the Wiregrass.

For more information about Enterprise Rescue and PHI head to their website www.enterpriserescue.com .

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE IMAGE - File of emergency vehicle.
1 killed in Coffee County crash
That crackdown comes after four people died in Dothan shootings during November’s first 20 days.
Dothan police seize guns, drugs in massive crime crackdown
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Surprise filing stuns Pastor Glasgow’s guilty plea plans
Kevin Saffold and girlfriend Anterica Mayfield
Mr. KevTime jailed after courthouse ruckus

Latest News

You can hear joyful laughter in the background, encouraging the little guy to keep dancing.
Video of toddler breaking into dance while learning to walk captures hearts
On the ballot is Incumbent Democrat U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock facing off against Republican...
Tuesday is election day in Warnock, Walker runoff election. Here’s what you need to know.
This image released by Peanuts Worldwide shows promotional art for the 1965 animated TV special...
Jazzy ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ swings on after 57 years
More than two dozen Swifties, as her fans are known, are suing the ticketing giant and its...
Taylor Swift fans are suing Ticketmaster