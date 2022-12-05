Best Places to See Christmas Lights in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (GOOD DAY LIVING) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and what better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than gazing at the sparkling lights? Grab your winter gear and load the family up to spot some of this season’s most festive displays. If the cold weather intimidates you, don’t fear because there are plenty of drive-thru attractions to keep you warm and cozy inside the car without missing out on this timeless tradition.
This listing is in random order. If you’re out looking for the best light displays and have a suggestion on places we should add, please email hannah.crowe@wbrc.com.
1. Gilley’s Christmas Lights
415 Gilley Rd, Gadsden
Gilley’s Christmas lights are back in action this year after taking the last two years off. J.C Gilley, who has now passed away, welded metal and handmade each fixture of light to turn his family home into a unique winter wonderland. In 2018, the Gilley family won “The Great Christmas Light Fight.” The free light show is happening now in Ball Play, and you won’t want to miss it!
2. Oxford Festival of Lights
954 Leon Smith Pkwy, Oxford
Located at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, this festival of lights is fun for the whole family. After driving through the lights step into Santa’s Village for ice skating, pictures with Santa, slides, and inflatables. And don’t forget to grab a festive snack and cup of hot cider before leaving! The festival is open now through December 24.
3. Christmas at the Falls
1450 Noccalula Road, Gadsden
Celebrate Christmas with the city of Gadsden and enjoy the festive lights as well as food vendors, train rides, visits with Santa, and a spectacular view. General admission includes a train ride for only $8 Monday-Thursday and $10 Friday-Sunday. Tickets are available online only, so make sure to secure your spot in advance.
4. Luminate Birmingham
2612 Lane Park Rd, Birmingham
The Birmingham Botanical Gardens Winter Light Trail is open through January 2 but is closed on Christmas Day. Walking the trail takes about 60-90 minutes, so dress weather appropriately! Gather the whole family and book your time slot online to attend this timeless experience.
5. Glow Wild
2630 Cahaba Rd, Birmingham
During the months of November, December, and January, the Birmingham Zoo transforms into a glowing sensation. On select nights from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. you can attend this illuminating experience. Catch a ride on the train or a spin on the carousel while you’re there, but be aware that the zoo animals will not be viewable during Glow Wild. To avoid long lines, grab your tickets online before your visit.
6. Christmas Wonderland
309 Studdard Drive Clanton
This walk-through Christmas light attraction is in Clanton. While you’re here, if you’re lucky, you might catch Santa hanging out and taking free photos!
7. Sportsman Lake Park Winter Wonderland
1544 Sportsman Lake Rd NW, Cullman
This Cullman County Christmas tradition features over a million lights, Christmas train, horse and carriage rides, photo booth, and snow machine. This fun-filled attraction is open through December 30 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Admission to Sportsman Lake Winder Wonderland is only $10 per vehicle.
8. Lights on the Landing
1 River Rd, Gadsden
This drive-thru light show located in Gadsden operates until January first. Make sure you have cash on hand because cards are not excepted. Children’s admission is $3, and adults are $5.
9. Palisades Park
1225 Palisades Pkwy, Oneonta
Palisades Park is in Blount County. The displays are created by numerous participants and volunteers which pull this community event together. While admission is free, donations are accepted. Make sure to tune into 95.3 for holly jolly tunes while visiting the park.
10. Fayette Christmas in the Park
218 23rd Street NE, Fayette
Christmas at the Park located at Guthrie Smith Park is a drive-thru Christmas lights experience and has become a family favorite regional event for many people. The only fees accepted are donations.
11. Wacky Tacky Light Tour
4500 5th Ave S Building C, Birmingham
The Wacky Tacky Light Tour is the perfect time to dress in your tacky Christmas sweater and hop on the bus for the best of the worst tacky Christmas tour. For $45 you can join in on the fun with a general admissions bus ticket or reserve your own party bus for a night of laughter and fun. The busses leave from Cahaba Brewing Company every 15 minutes from 6:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. December 13, 15, 20, and 22.
12. Bearden Christmas Lights
Bearden Lane, West Blocton
The drive-thru Bearden Christmas Lights located in West Blocton start at 5:00 p.m. nightly. Be sure to tune into the radio stations posted at the displays to get the full holiday experience.
13. Christmas Fantasyland
500 County Road 128, Calera
Christmas Fantasyland’s lights in Calera are on from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. during the week and 5:30 p.m. 10:30 p.m. during weekends. While you’re there don’t forget to visit Elsa’s castle and Whoville!
14. Clay Chalkville Animal Clinic
6415 Old Springville Rd., Pinson
If you don’t want to deal with the crowds or the cold weather, Clay-Chalkville Animal Clinic is a great place to view the lights. The veterinarian, Dr. Hart, and his team turn the clinic into a holiday treat for kids and adults alike.
15. Christmas in Candy Land
505 E Three Notch St, Andalusia
If you’re looking for beautiful holiday lights, ice skating, horse drawn carriage rides, snow shows, and a fun-filled holiday experience, you’ll want to visit Christmas in Candy Land in Andalusia. With quaint B&B’s and several dining options, turn your Christmas lights visit into a full-blown Christmas weekend. Admission to Christmas in Candy Land is FREE while some attractions are an additional fee.
16. Lights of Noel
Winners Way, Birmingham
Lights of Noel Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show is located at Birmingham Race Course until January 2. The spectacular light show is synchronized to Christmas music and is fun for all ages. Ticket prices for a car or family van are $25 on weekdays and $30 on weekends.
17. Rocket Around the Christmas Tree Trail
925 Main Street, Gardendale
Rocket Around the Christmas Tree Trail is an event supporting the Dick Lee Memorial Scholarship Fund. Tree sponsors get a 6–7-foot Christmas tree set up on the Gardendale Civic Center lawn facing Gardendale High School. The trees are displayed FREE to the public from December 6 though January 1.
18. Richardson Family Light Show
1813 Arrow Drive, Alabaster
Located in Alabaster, this Christmas show begins the day after Thanksgiving and runs until New Year’s Day. Pack up the family and get in the Christmas spirit with the free music and light show.
19. Cloutier Christmas Lights
5703 HWY 39, Chelsea
This light show in Chelsea has been put together by Ricky and his family each year since 2010. Starting at 5:00 p.m. pull up to the home and turn your radio to 97.1 FM for the holiday magic!
20. Bama Lights
8333 West Hill Road, Pinson
Now through Christmas night head over to Bama Lights in Pinson for plenty of FREE holiday magic. Make sure to change the radio station to 88.1 FM for the full experience. You also might catch a glimpse of Santa on December 9 or December 16. Although this magical show is free, donations are appreciated.
21. The Toy Shop on Magnolia
211 Magnolia Street, Trussville
Bill and Trisha Latham handmade all the decorations at this beautiful display of lights and decorations. The house is adorable and made to look just like Santa’s toy shop.
22. Peppertree Neighborhood
Peppertree subdivision in Trussville
Many of the houses in the Peppertree subdivision of Trussville go all out for the Christmas holiday. Take a leisurely drive through the neighborhood to see some festive light displays!
23. Christmas at the Jenkins
1008 Wood Duck Way, Alabaster
Go see the Christmas light display at 1008 Wood Duck Way in Alabaster “Christmas at The Jenkins!” Every year the Jenkins add more to their display, and this is their biggest display to date! Enjoy over 20,000 lights to include beautiful bright arches and a 20 ft. mega Christmas tree!
24. The Preserve in Hoover
The Preserve subdivision in Hoover
The houses in The Preserve neighborhood in Hoover always display beautiful Christmas lights through the holiday season. Grab your family and head through this subdivision to get a free gaze at the sparkly lights.
25. Smith Family Lights
3212 Trace Circle, Trussville
If you’re near the Hidden Trace Subdivision in Trussville, you won’t want to miss these lights! The glowing star upon the nearly 50 ft. tree will grab your attention from several streets away. The Smith family started decorating in 2014 and have grown their lights collection by adding something new each year. Several of the decorations, including the star, cross, and arches, are handmade by the couple.
