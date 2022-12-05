MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Attorney General Steve Marshall is expected to provide an update on the status of executions following a halt issued by Gov. Kay Ivey.

According to the AG’s office, Marshall is expected to speak and answer questions at 1 p.m. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference on air, online and on our app.

Following the state’s third failed lethal injection execution attempt in November, the governor ordered a stop to executions across the state and for a review of the execution process.

Ivey said the halt was made “for the sake of the victims and their families.”

What the execution process review will look like, how long it will take and why the Alabama Department of Corrections will conduct the review while under federal investigation itself have yet to be answered.

The last completed execution in the state took place in July, but only after a three-hour delay caused by the same issues seen in the most recent failed attempt.

An anti-death penalty group leader says something has gone wrong with the state’s execution procedure.

