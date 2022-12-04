Watson, Troy win Sun Belt title over Coastal Carolina, 45-26

Troy defeated Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt championship game.
Troy defeated Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt championship game.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Gunnar Watson passed for 318 yards and three long touchdowns to lead Troy to a 45-26 victory over Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Conference championship game.

The Trojans raced ahead 31-0 in the first half en route to their Sun Belt-record seventh league title and 10th consecutive win under first-year coach Jon Sumrall. It was Troy’s first league title since 2017. By the time three-time Sun Belt player of the year Grayson McCall got the offense going for Coastal Carolina, it was all but over. McCall started at quarterback after missing the past two games with a foot injury.

Both teams await their bowl destinations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Surprise filing stuns Pastor Glasgow’s guilty plea plans
That crackdown comes after four people died in Dothan shootings during November’s first 20 days.
Dothan police seize guns, drugs in massive crime crackdown
According to information from a Sheriff’s Office email sent to the media, the press conference...
Houston County Sheriff: “Actively on board” with taking back streets
Laura Eden (pictured left) is charged with two counts of Sexual Abuse involving a child under...
Pair nabbed in child sex investigation, one suspect is from Midland City
Kevin Saffold and girlfriend Anterica Mayfield
Mr. KevTime jailed after courthouse ruckus