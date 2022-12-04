No. 23 Troy to meet No. 22 UTSA in Cure Bowl

SBC Champs
SBC Champs(Source: Troy University Athletics)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDA, Fla. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans are preparing for their first bowl game appearance in four years.

The Trojans will play against No. 22 Conference USA champion University of Texas San Antonio in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl in Orlando. The matchup is scheduled to be broadcast Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN.

The AP Top 25 poll released Sunday ranked the Trojans as the No. 23 college football team in the country. This came after Troy defeated Costal Carolina in the Sun Belt championship game Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Troy and UTSA are 11-2 for the season. Both teams are also on a ten-game winning streak.

For information on tickets for the bowl game, click here.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

That crackdown comes after four people died in Dothan shootings during November’s first 20 days.
Dothan police seize guns, drugs in massive crime crackdown
The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday, two days after she was reported...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Surprise filing stuns Pastor Glasgow’s guilty plea plans
According to information from a Sheriff’s Office email sent to the media, the press conference...
Houston County Sheriff: “Actively on board” with taking back streets
Authorities say a 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off her...
Woman arrested for switching off hospital roommate’s ventilator - twice