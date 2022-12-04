EV drivers face challenges in rural Alabama

(Clay Falls)
By Julia Avant
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - 256 electric vehicle models are coming out in the next two years, which Brewbaker Motors General Manager Erick Wicklund says is changing the car industry dramatically.

While Wicklund says 2023 is projected to be a good year for EV sales, it doesn’t mean an electric vehicle is the best car for all Alabamians at this time, especially for those in rural areas.

“You don’t know when you are going to run out and when you can’t charge your phone, you feel kind of helpless, I think the same thing for electric vehicles,” said Wicklund.

Rather than taking a couple minutes to fill up your car, charging a electrical vehicle could take up to two hours, which can prolong lengthy trips.

Another issue is not finding a charging station.

Brewbaker Motors has already installed five charging stations to meet to the needs of electrical drivers.

The state is also contributing by planting more charging stations through their “Drive Electric Alabama” initiative. In November, Governor Kay Ivey awarded over $2 million to install electric vehicle charging stations in Alabama.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE IMAGE - File of emergency vehicle.
1 killed in Coffee County crash
That crackdown comes after four people died in Dothan shootings during November’s first 20 days.
Dothan police seize guns, drugs in massive crime crackdown
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Surprise filing stuns Pastor Glasgow’s guilty plea plans
Kevin Saffold and girlfriend Anterica Mayfield
Mr. KevTime jailed after courthouse ruckus

Latest News

Maverick, who is shown with owner Vyctoria Sanchez, died at the Washington State Fair holiday...
Dog electrocuted at holiday light show, owner says
FILE IMAGE - File of emergency vehicle.
1 killed in Coffee County crash
Sledgehammer burglary suspects charged
Sledgehammer burglary suspects charged
SBC Champs
No. 23 Troy to meet No. 22 UTSA in Cure Bowl