EV drivers face challenges in rural Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - 256 electric vehicle models are coming out in the next two years, which Brewbaker Motors General Manager Erick Wicklund says is changing the car industry dramatically.

While Wicklund says 2023 is projected to be a good year for EV sales, it doesn’t mean an electric vehicle is the best car for all Alabamians at this time, especially for those in rural areas.

“You don’t know when you are going to run out and when you can’t charge your phone, you feel kind of helpless, I think the same thing for electric vehicles,” said Wicklund.

Rather than taking a couple minutes to fill up your car, charging a electrical vehicle could take up to two hours, which can prolong lengthy trips.

Another issue is not finding a charging station.

Brewbaker Motors has already installed five charging stations to meet to the needs of electrical drivers.

The state is also contributing by planting more charging stations through their “Drive Electric Alabama” initiative. In November, Governor Kay Ivey awarded over $2 million to install electric vehicle charging stations in Alabama.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.