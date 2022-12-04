College Football Playoffs exclude Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For only the second time, Alabama was not in the top 4 rankings by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

The committee released the rankings Sunday, Dec. 4, naming Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State the Top 4 teams going to the playoffs.

Alabama was ranked fifth, and Tennessee was ranked sixth.

The national championship game is scheduled for Jan. 10 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

