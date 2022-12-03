Ozark’s Clouse out as House budget chairman

He served nine years as House Ways and Means Committee chairman, receiving praise from those on both sides of the isle for his navigation of cash-strapped budgets.
Rep. Steve Clouse of Ozark discusses prison issues with News 4 in July, 2021.
Rep. Steve Clouse of Ozark discusses prison issues with News 4 in July, 2021.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Rep. Steve Clouse of Ozark is out as Alabama House budget chairman after the new speaker who Clouse opposed picked another lawmaker for that position.

Rep. Rex Reynolds replaces Clouse after his appointment this week by Nathaniel Ledbetter, who the Republican caucus chose as House speaker.

AL.com first reported this story.

Clouse served nine years as House Ways and Means Committee chairman, receiving praise from those on both sides of the isle for his navigation of cash-strapped budgets.

In the House since 1994, Clouse announced this will be his final term, though he had hoped to finish out his career as speaker.

He challenged Ledbetter but lost, with Ledbetter’s selection contingent on a Republican legislative organizational vote expected in January.

Ledbetter replaces Mac McCutcheon who retired.

The 2023 legislative session begins on March 7.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Saffold and girlfriend Anterica Mayfield
Mr. KevTime jailed after courthouse ruckus
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Surprise filing stuns Pastor Glasgow’s guilty plea plans
Iziquel Vang admitted to a federal judge that in May 2021 he abducted his one-time girlfriend...
Man admits he kidnapped Slocomb teen
That crackdown comes after four people died in Dothan shootings during November’s first 20 days.
Dothan police seize guns, drugs in massive crime crackdown
Laura Eden (pictured left) is charged with two counts of Sexual Abuse involving a child under...
Pair nabbed in child sex investigation, one suspect is from Midland City

Latest News

The Alabama State Christmas Tree is illuminated at the Capitol on Dec. 2, 2022.
Alabama’s official 2022 State Christmas Tree now illuminated at Capitol
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher weathercast 12-02-22
Sit down with Sumrall
Sit down with Sumrall
Live with Sunbelt Commissioner Keith Gill
Live with Sunbelt Commissioner Keith Gill