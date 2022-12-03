Ozark’s Clouse out as House budget chairman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Rep. Steve Clouse of Ozark is out as Alabama House budget chairman after the new speaker who Clouse opposed picked another lawmaker for that position.

Rep. Rex Reynolds replaces Clouse after his appointment this week by Nathaniel Ledbetter, who the Republican caucus chose as House speaker.

AL.com first reported this story.

Clouse served nine years as House Ways and Means Committee chairman, receiving praise from those on both sides of the isle for his navigation of cash-strapped budgets.

In the House since 1994, Clouse announced this will be his final term, though he had hoped to finish out his career as speaker.

He challenged Ledbetter but lost, with Ledbetter’s selection contingent on a Republican legislative organizational vote expected in January.

Ledbetter replaces Mac McCutcheon who retired.

The 2023 legislative session begins on March 7.

