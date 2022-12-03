It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas......not

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A warm week ahead! Temperatures could reach the 80 degree mark mid-week. Overnight lows will range from the middle 50s to lower 60s. Overall dry and partly cloudy for the next 7-days.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds light and variable. 10%

TOMORROW – Broken clouds. High near 72°. Winds NNW 5-10 mph. 10%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 54°. Winds NNW at 5-10 mph. 0%

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 72° 10%

TUE: Partly sunny. Low: 61° High: 79° 10%

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 63° High: 80° 0%

THU: Sunny. Low: 62 High: 80° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 77° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 72° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

That crackdown comes after four people died in Dothan shootings during November’s first 20 days.
Dothan police seize guns, drugs in massive crime crackdown
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Surprise filing stuns Pastor Glasgow’s guilty plea plans
According to information from a Sheriff’s Office email sent to the media, the press conference...
Houston County Sheriff: “Actively on board” with taking back streets
Laura Eden (pictured left) is charged with two counts of Sexual Abuse involving a child under...
Pair nabbed in child sex investigation, one suspect is from Midland City
Kevin Saffold and girlfriend Anterica Mayfield
Mr. KevTime jailed after courthouse ruckus

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-02-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-02-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-01-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-01-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast November 30, 2022
The car port on the Harrington's home was destroyed, along with minor damage inside.
Storms cause severe damage to Slocomb home