It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas......not

SYNOPSIS – A warm week ahead! Temperatures could reach the 80 degree mark mid-week. Overnight lows will range from the middle 50s to lower 60s. Overall dry and partly cloudy for the next 7-days.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds light and variable. 10%

TOMORROW – Broken clouds. High near 72°. Winds NNW 5-10 mph. 10%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 54°. Winds NNW at 5-10 mph. 0%

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 72° 10%

TUE: Partly sunny. Low: 61° High: 79° 10%

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 63° High: 80° 0%

THU: Sunny. Low: 62 High: 80° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 77° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 72° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

