Cyclist killed in overnight Montgomery crash

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle overnight.

According to police, shortly after midnight, units responded to the 800 block of Martha Street, which is near Herron Street and Interstate 65 South. Authorities said an adult male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details surrounding the incident have been released amid the investigation.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

That crackdown comes after four people died in Dothan shootings during November’s first 20 days.
Dothan police seize guns, drugs in massive crime crackdown
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Surprise filing stuns Pastor Glasgow’s guilty plea plans
Laura Eden (pictured left) is charged with two counts of Sexual Abuse involving a child under...
Pair nabbed in child sex investigation, one suspect is from Midland City
According to information from a Sheriff’s Office email sent to the media, the press conference...
Houston County Sheriff: “Actively on board” with taking back streets
Kevin Saffold and girlfriend Anterica Mayfield
Mr. KevTime jailed after courthouse ruckus

Latest News

The Alabama State Christmas Tree is illuminated at the Capitol on Dec. 2, 2022.
Alabama’s official 2022 State Christmas Tree now illuminated at Capitol
Andalusia wins 4A State title
Andalusia wins 4A State title
Geneva FFA chapter to host first auction
Geneva FFA chapter to host their first auction
World AIDS Day aims to clear misconceptions about HIV/AIDS
World AIDS Day aims to clear misconceptions about HIV/AIDS