ADPH says flu has killed 13 people this season, including 3 children

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The flu has now killed more than a dozen people in Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says ten adults and three children have died from the flu this season.

District Medical Officer Dr. Wes Stubblefield couldn’t say where in the state these deaths happened, but he said the flu is running rampant in every corner of the state and impacting every age group.

He said shortages of antivirals, like Tamiflu, are compounding the problem in some areas.

That’s why he, and other health care experts, are beating the drum to keep your hands washed, stay home when you’re sick, and get a flu shot even if you’ve already been sick with the flu.

“There can be multiple strains of the flu that circulate in a particular year. Just because you’ve had the flu doesn’t mean you’re protected for this year. So, I would recommend that everybody who hasn’t had it do that and continue to watch this virus,” Dr. Stubblefield said.

He added that it takes a couple of weeks for your body to reach an optimal immune response, which is why now’s a good time to get a flu shot before gathering with your family and friends for the holidays and other end of the year celebrations.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Saffold and girlfriend Anterica Mayfield
Mr. KevTime jailed after courthouse ruckus
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Surprise filing stuns Pastor Glasgow’s guilty plea plans
Iziquel Vang admitted to a federal judge that in May 2021 he abducted his one-time girlfriend...
Man admits he kidnapped Slocomb teen
That crackdown comes after four people died in Dothan shootings during November’s first 20 days.
Dothan police seize guns, drugs in massive crime crackdown
Laura Eden (pictured left) is charged with two counts of Sexual Abuse involving a child under...
Pair nabbed in child sex investigation, one suspect is from Midland City

Latest News

Rep. Steve Clouse of Ozark discusses prison issues with News 4 in July, 2021.
Ozark’s Clouse out as House budget chairman
The Alabama State Christmas Tree is illuminated at the Capitol on Dec. 2, 2022.
Alabama’s official 2022 State Christmas Tree now illuminated at Capitol
Mobile woman accused of conning tens of thousands of dollars from elderly
Mobile woman charged with bilking elderly victims in sweepstakes scam
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher weathercast 12-02-22