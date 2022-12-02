DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office have scheduled a press conference for 2:30 p.m on Friday.

According to information from a Sheriff’s Office email sent to the media, the press conference is expected to go over multiple arrests made as well as a crackdown on drugs and firearms.

You can watch that press conference live above this story, with updated information following the press conference.

Dothan Police released their own information on Friday about a recent crime crackdown operation. You can read more on that in this story linked here.

