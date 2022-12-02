Warm Weekend On The way

SYNOPSIS – We are in for a milder evening than previous nights, with temperatures falling to the lower to middle 50s. Saturday will be warm ahead of a cold front with temperatures reaching the middle 70s. Few showers are possible late afternoon into Saturday evening. Mostly dry conditions are expected Sunday but a shower or two is possible.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 53°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, stray PM showers. High near 75°. Winds SE/SW 5-10 mph. 10%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a shower or two. Low near 61°. Winds WSW at 5 mph. 20%

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly cloudy, a stray shower or two. Low: 61° High: 71° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 72° 10%

TUE: Partly sunny. Low: 61° High: 79° 10%

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 63° High: 80° 0%

THU: Sunny. Low: 62 High: 80° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 77° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.