Warm Weekend On The way

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – We are in for a milder evening than previous nights, with temperatures falling to the lower to middle 50s. Saturday will be warm ahead of a cold front with temperatures reaching the middle 70s. Few showers are possible late afternoon into Saturday evening. Mostly dry conditions are expected Sunday but a shower or two is possible.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 53°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, stray PM showers. High near 75°. Winds SE/SW 5-10 mph. 10%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a shower or two. Low near 61°. Winds WSW at 5 mph. 20%

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly cloudy, a stray shower or two. Low: 61° High: 71° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 72° 10%

TUE: Partly sunny. Low: 61° High: 79° 10%

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 63° High: 80° 0%

THU: Sunny. Low: 62 High: 80° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 77° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Saffold and girlfriend Anterica Mayfield
Mr. KevTime jailed after courthouse ruckus
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Surprise filing stuns Pastor Glasgow’s guilty plea plans
Iziquel Vang admitted to a federal judge that in May 2021 he abducted his one-time girlfriend...
Man admits he kidnapped Slocomb teen
That crackdown comes after four people died in Dothan shootings during November’s first 20 days.
Dothan police seize guns, drugs in massive crime crackdown
Laura Eden (pictured left) is charged with two counts of Sexual Abuse involving a child under...
Pair nabbed in child sex investigation, one suspect is from Midland City

Latest News

It ended up being a great day for LifeSouth, as they ended up with a total of 146 registered...
15th Annual On-The-Air Blood Drive Results and Thank You!
Dale County Chief Deputy Mason Bynum said the case began with a tip that ultimately led to the...
Pair nabbed in child sex investigation, one suspect is from Midland City
Crews install the Alabama State Christmas Tree on the Capitol on Nov. 28, 2022.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Official lighting of 2022 Alabama State Christmas Tree
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy