A Pensacola man was arrested and charged with 30 counts of child pornography.

PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - FDLE agents arrested James Paul Tupas Roquelara, 21, on 30 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count each of promoting a sexual performance of a child and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, according to police.

Authorities said they began the investigation in November when multiple law enforcement investigators obtained downloads of files containing child sexual abuse material. The files came from a peer-to-peer network. Investigators said they determined the internet protocol address was unique to Roquelara.

Agents obtained a search warrant for Roquelara’s home and executed it today, seizing several electronic devices. The forensic examination found evidence of videos containing children being sexually abused, some under the age of 5, according investigators.

Roquelara is held without bond until first appearance and additional charges are pending further forensic review.

Homeland Security Investigations and University of West Florida Police Department assisted in the investigation.

