Pair nabbed in child sex investigation, one suspect is from Midland City Dale County Chief Deputy Mason Bynum said the case began with a tip that ultimately led to the search of a Florida home.

Laura Eden (pictured left) is charged with two counts of Sexual Abuse involving a child under 12 and one count of Possession of Child Pornography. James Crum (pictured right) faces charges of Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 12, Possession of Child Pornography, two counts of Rape, and one count of Traveling to Meet a Minor for Sex Acts. (WTVY | Dale County Sheriff's Office)