A little warmer today

SYNOPSIS - Temperatures this morning are in the middle to upper 40s across the area, this afternoon will be mostly sunny and a little warmer than yesterday. Tomorrow afternoon we could see a few showers ahead of a weak cold front. Clouds will stick around through the start of next week, high pressure will be in control and this will keep temperatures very warm for this time of year. We could hit record temperatures by Wednesday of next week.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 68°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 53°. Winds Light SE 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, few showers late. High near 75°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, showers early. Low: 61° High: 72° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, small chance of rain. Low: 55° High: 72° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 78° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 80° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 80° 0%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 60° High: 77° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 65° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.