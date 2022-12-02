A little warmer today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:29 AM CST
SYNOPSIS - Temperatures this morning are in the middle to upper 40s across the area, this afternoon will be mostly sunny and a little warmer than yesterday. Tomorrow afternoon we could see a few showers ahead of a weak cold front. Clouds will stick around through the start of next week, high pressure will be in control and this will keep temperatures very warm for this time of year. We could hit record temperatures by Wednesday of next week.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 68°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 53°. Winds Light SE 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, few showers late. High near 75°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, showers early. Low: 61° High: 72° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, small chance of rain. Low: 55° High: 72° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 78° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 80° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 80° 0%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 60° High: 77° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 65° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

