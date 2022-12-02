Goree family sell over 1,100 pieces of meat in two days

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Goree family, who have hosted a Boston Butt and Rib sale for the last 13 years in memory of their daughter Sarah, sold over 1,100 pieces of meat in just two days as part of this year’s sale.

The announcement was made as part of the Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center November newsletter, and highlights the hard work of the Goree family all done in honor of Sarah, who passed away from a 2001 car accident.

All proceeds of the sale are to go directly to the CAC.

“The Goree family has faithfully hosted a Boston Butt and Rib sale for the last 13 years in memory of their daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Goree. Sarah was well-known for her passion and love for children. 100% of the proceeds earned at the sale these past 13 years has gone to the CAC as a way to honor Sarah and her passion.

“The dedication and hard work that the Goree family puts in to this sale is impressive to say the least! This year, over 1,100 pieces of meat were cooked & sold in just two days!! The proceeds raised are going directly towards our CAC & making sure that no family EVER pays for their services!”

