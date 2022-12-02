Geneva City Schools hold auction this Saturday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva City School CTE and the Geneva FFA are hosting an auction this Saturday, December 3.

The event will be held at the Geneva County Farm Center and starts at 10 a.m.

This is Geneva FFA’s first annual auction. They’ve been hard at work crafting several handmade projects for the event.

There will also be a variety of other items up for bid, including art, tool sets, and appliances.

To see more of what will be available during the auction, visit Geneva City Schools CTE Facebook page.

