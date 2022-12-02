Geneva City Schools hold auction this Saturday

Geneva FFA is holding an auction this Saturday at the farm center
Geneva FFA is holding an auction this Saturday at the farm center(WTVY)
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva City School CTE and the Geneva FFA are hosting an auction this Saturday, December 3.

The event will be held at the Geneva County Farm Center and starts at 10 a.m.

This is Geneva FFA’s first annual auction. They’ve been hard at work crafting several handmade projects for the event.

There will also be a variety of other items up for bid, including art, tool sets, and appliances.

To see more of what will be available during the auction, visit Geneva City Schools CTE Facebook page.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Saffold and girlfriend Anterica Mayfield
Mr. KevTime jailed after courthouse ruckus
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Surprise filing stuns Pastor Glasgow’s guilty plea plans
Iziquel Vang admitted to a federal judge that in May 2021 he abducted his one-time girlfriend...
Man admits he kidnapped Slocomb teen
That crackdown comes after four people died in Dothan shootings during November’s first 20 days.
Dothan police seize guns, drugs in massive crime crackdown
Laura Eden (pictured left) is charged with two counts of Sexual Abuse involving a child under...
Pair nabbed in child sex investigation, one suspect is from Midland City

Latest News

Some retailers reviving layaway to help ease burden of inflation
Layaway offers shopping option that could ease burden of inflation
Crews install the Alabama State Christmas Tree on the Capitol on Nov. 28, 2022.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Official lighting of 2022 Alabama State Christmas Tree
WTVY Wx Logo
Warm Weekend On The way
It ended up being a great day for LifeSouth, as they ended up with a total of 146 registered...
15th Annual On-The-Air Blood Drive Results and Thank You!