DPD investigating school threat

DPD and Dothan City Schools are jointly investigating a threat regarding Dothan Prep(Dothan Preparatory Academy)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City School and Dothan Police Department are jointly investigating a threat regarding Dothan Preparatory Academy.

Campus resources officers were notified of the threat on December 1 and the district Safety and Security Coordinator began intervention and investigation.

There will be a heightened presence of law enforcement at Dothan Prep on Friday, December 2, 2022.

In a Facebook post, Dothan Prep remarked, “We want to assure our families that we take any type of threat seriously and have the full cooperation of the police department. Making a threat to a public school can and will have severe consequences for the perpetrator. Please make sure your child is aware of these ramifications and that they understand hoaxes related to campus safety will not be tolerated.”

