DPD investigating school threat

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City School and Dothan Police Department are jointly investigating a threat regarding Dothan Preparatory Academy.

Campus resources officers were notified of the threat on December 1 and the district Safety and Security Coordinator began intervention and investigation.

There will be a heightened presence of law enforcement at Dothan Prep on Friday, December 2, 2022.

In a Facebook post, Dothan Prep remarked, “We want to assure our families that we take any type of threat seriously and have the full cooperation of the police department. Making a threat to a public school can and will have severe consequences for the perpetrator. Please make sure your child is aware of these ramifications and that they understand hoaxes related to campus safety will not be tolerated.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.