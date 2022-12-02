Andalusia wins 4A State title in 28-7 win

Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Andalusia Bulldogs
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Andalusia Bulldogs
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Most Read

Kevin Saffold and girlfriend Anterica Mayfield
Mr. KevTime jailed after courthouse ruckus
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Surprise filing stuns Pastor Glasgow’s guilty plea plans
Iziquel Vang admitted to a federal judge that in May 2021 he abducted his one-time girlfriend...
Man admits he kidnapped Slocomb teen
DPD and Dothan City Schools are jointly investigating a threat regarding Dothan Prep
DPD investigating school threat
Murder suspect Ashanti Williams is escorted into the courtroom by Houston County Security...
Deal struck in Dothan park shooting murder case

Latest News

Ramsay vs Charles Henderson | 2022
Ramsay vs Charles Henderson | 2022
Photo shown of the 2021 AHSAA Super 7 State Football Championship game at Protective Stadium in...
Schedules set for AHSAA 2022 Super 7 State Football Championship games
Andalusia set for first title game since 70s
The Andalusia Bulldogs in search of first title since the 70s
Trojans ready for State Championship
Charles Henderson Trojans ready for state title