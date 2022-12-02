15th Annual On-The-Air Blood Drive Results and Thank You!

It ended up being a great day for LifeSouth, as they ended up with a total of 146 registered...
By Ty Storey
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - All of us at WTVY News 4 want to give a massive thank you to everyone who participated in the 15th Annual On-The-Air Holiday Blood Drive on Thursday!

It ended up being a great day for LifeSouth, as they ended up with a total of 146 registered donors, 125 collected along with 8 platelets and 6 double red cell products collected in both Dothan and at the Blood Mobile in Enterprise.

On the competition end, WTVY ended up with a total of 67 supporters, with our friends at WOOF Radio earning 79 and this year’s win. Congratulations to WOOF and thank you for being a great partner in the On-The-Air Blood Drive.

Getting people to save lives is always a win in our book, so thank you again for the donations. We encourage all our viewers to keep donating, as blood donations are needed all year round.

