Mr. KevTime jailed after courthouse ruckus

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man who is a frequent police critic was jailed on Thursday after allegedly causing a courthouse ruckus as he awaits sentencing on theft related charges.

Kevin Saffold, also known as Mr. Kev Time, became disorderly and refused commands from Houston County deputies, according to those with direct knowledge of the matter.

He was arrested on one count of disorderly conduct.

Afterwards, prosecuting attorneys filed a motion seeking to revoke Saffold’s bond on charges of Financial Exploitation of the Elderly and Theft charges.

Houston County Circuit Judge Maurice “John-John” Steensland granted that motion.

Saffold was convicted in September after he represented himself during a three-day trial. He has since hired famed attorney Jim Parkman.

His sentencing is scheduled on January 18.

Saffold, according to police, accompanied a 79-year-old woman to a Dothan dealership where she purchased two vehicles within three days, as he promised to make payments.

He predicted her credit score would improve and she could purchase a home, per arrest warrants.

The victim went to police after receiving collection calls while Saffold drove the Dodge Ram and BMW.

He also convinced the woman to obtain a credit card used pay for dental services received by Saffold’s girlfriend, according to investigators.

In unrelated cases, he pleaded guilty to pawning the same car twice.

Without additional judicial orders, Saffold will remain behind bars until at least his sentencing on those charges.

With an extensive arrest history, Saffold frequently posts videos of police traffic stops and officer interactions that is sometimes critical of the Dothan police department.

