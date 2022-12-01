Man admits he kidnapped Slocomb teen

Iziquel Vang admitted to a federal judge that in May 2021 he abducted his one-time girlfriend Jada Varner, stole her car, then forced her to drive him to other states.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Geneva County man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to federal kidnapping and carjacking charges involving the abduction of a 16-year-old Slocomb girl.

Varner was recovered safely the following day, and Vang captured following a high-speed pursuit that traveled from Georgia to Florida before the stolen vehicle crashed and during which Vang allegedly shot at an officer.

In his plea agreement, Vang receives no promises of a specific sentence, though federal defendants are often given lighter punishment when they plead guilty.

Because of that plea, Varner will not have to testify.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said Vang lurked at Varner’s home, then snatched her when she returned from a Sunday afternoon outing as her horrified family looked on, per WTVY News 4 archives.

Helms said Vang had a previous arrests involving violence elsewhere.

Geneva County charges were dismissed this week because of Vang’s federal plea and because he also faces charges in Georgia and Florida.

Vang, 21 years old when the kidnapping occurred, faces life.

Though she is a teen, the victim’s name appeared in this article because law enforcement publicly identified her in their effort to recover her safely following the abduction.

