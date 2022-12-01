LIST: 24 days of holiday reads

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Gather round the Christmas tree, light the menorah, and burn that Yule log, it’s officially holiday season.

Whether you are a bookworm looking to curl up by the fire with a wintery rom-com, or a family ready to start a new reading tradition, books can be a great way to get into the holiday spirit.

Stacy Fountain, owner of Downtown Books in Dothan, AL, curated a list of books to countdown to Christmas.

The list includes fiction and nonfiction books for adults and children alike.

“This is really my passion,” Fountain said, “getting people obviously to read but really to get families to read together and to talk about the thoughts and ideas that books bring up.”

1. Skipping Christmas by John Grisham

If you’ve heard of the movie Christmas with the Kranks, this book is where the idea came from. Fountain describes this book as “funny and heartwarming.”

2. A Jane Austen Christmas by Carlo Devito

Calling English majors, literature lovers, and fans of the 2005 Pride and Prejudice film. This book does a deep dive into Georgian culture through Jane Austen and her novels.

3. Christmas with LM Montgomery by Lucy Maud Montgomery

This is a collection of Christmassy short stories perfect for all ages.

4. The Christmas Spirit by Debbie Macomber

A contemporary romance set during the holidays perfect for Hallmark movie fans.

5. The Penguin Book of Christmas Stories edited by Jessica Harrison

If you’re looking for a book to use as your own countdown to Christmas, this anthology of Christmas stories and poetry is perfect for daily reading.

6. A Children’s Literary Christmas edited by Anna James

This collection of short stories was curated with children in mind. There is also a Literary Christmas book designed for more adult readers as well!

7. American Christmas Stories The Library of American Collection

Another collection of stories, good for read aloud or independent reading that highlights American authors.

8. Drinking with Saint Nick: Christmas Cocktails for Saints and Sinners by Michael Foley

What are the holidays without a little bit of entertaining? This book would make a great gift. Fountain said “This is a fun way to integrate faith and entertaining during the holidays.”

9. Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas: Celebrate the Movie Magic by Caroline McKenzie

Love Hallmark Movies? “This is your guide to enhance the Countdown to Christmas celebrations on the Hallmark channel,” Fountain said. This book contains everything from games, to recipes, to decorating tips.

10. Baking for the Holidays by Sarah Kieffer

Whether you’re a pro in the kitchen or are new to baking, the holidays can be a great time to pick up a whisk. This books contains a variety of recipes to get you and the family in the kitchen together.

11. On the Way to Christmas by Shelia Roberts, Melissa Ferguson, and Amy Clipston

Three rom-com powerhouse authors and three holiday romances that are sure to melt your heart.

12. Songs of the Stars by Sally Lloyd-Jones

Fountain calls this “A gorgeous, poetic story of the nativity told through the eyes of the animals.” This is a wonderful way to share the nativity with your children.

13. Green is for Christmas by Drew Daywalt and Oliver Jeffers

Green is for Christmas is the holiday addition to the popular children’s book series The Day the Crayons Quit. “It’s festive, fun, and hilarious,” Fountain explained.

14. A Redbird Christmas by Fannie Flagg

If you’re looking for an easier read, this Christmas tale set in Alabama may be the book for you.

15. Snow Horses: A First Night Story by Patricia MacLachlan

This book by a Newberry medal winner technically takes place on New Year’s Eve but is still a lovely wintery read.

16. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever by Barbara Robinson

“This is a must read,” said Fountain. “Families of all ages will love this hilarious, yet profound story of a seemingly irredeemable set of children and the effect they have on a community.” If you start reading a chapter a day on December 18, you’ll end on Christmas Eve.

17. Letters from Father Christmas by J.R.R. Tolkien

This book is good for Tolkien fans of all ages.

18. Gather Round the Cocktails: Drinks to Celebrate Usual and Unusual Holidays by Aaron Goldfarb

This festive feature is good for all holidays, not just Christmas, so keep this one on your shelf all year round.

19. Carla and the Christmas Cornbread by Carla Hall

Written by celebrity chef Carla Hall, this book is great for grandparents to share with their grandchildren.

20. A Christmas Carol (in 20 minutes a day) by Charles Dickens

This rendition of the classic Christmas tale is divided into 20 minute reading increments with conversation ideas. “It’s a wonderful way to read this classic aloud to children,” Fountain said.

21. The Man Who Invented Christmas: How Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol Rescued His Career and Revived Our Holiday Spirits by Lese Standiford

Fountain said, “A wonderful little book about the history of writing A Christmas Carol and the effect the book had on Christmas celebrations in England and beyond.” This would be great for literature or history lovers.

22. Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

We know this is not technically a Christmas book, but the opening line about Christmas presents makes December a wonderful time to read (or reread) this classic.

23. Red and Lulu by Matt Tavares

“A beautiful way to see Christmas in New York City,” Fountain said of this book. This is a great book to start a family tradition with.

24. Hidden Christmas by Timothy Keller

Another great read aloud or independent read that details the origins and meaning of Christmas.

You may not want or be able to read a book a day leading up to Christmas, but we hope this list can serve as a good gift giving guide or get someone inspired to read either for themselves or for children this holiday season.

If you’re interested in getting any of the books on this list, you can find them all at Downtown Books on North Foster Street in Dothan.

Happy reading and happy holidays!

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.