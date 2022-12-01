Host of Trojans tabbed for Sun Belt honors

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Several Troy Trojans have been named to All-Sun Belt teams as well as coach and player of the year awards.

Troy head coach, Jon Sumrall, has been named Sun Belt Coach of the Year after a 10-2 season in his first year leading the program.

Sumrall’s Trojans were picked to finish third in the Sun Belt West division. Troy will host Coastal Carolina on Saturday for the Sun Belt Conference Championship.

Troy’s Carlton Martial has been named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year. Martial capped off a career in which he broke the all-time FBS career tackles record. Martial recorded 112 tackles despite missing two regular season games.

A host of Trojans have been named to All-Sun Belt first, second, third team and honorable mention.

First Team Defense:

Will Choloh

T.J. Jackson

Carlton Martial

Reddy Steward

First Team Offense:

Jake Andrews

Austin Stidham

Second Team Defense:

Richard Jibunor

Second Team Offense:

Kimani Vidal

Third Team Defense:

Javon Solomon

Honorable Mentions:

KJ Robertson

Dell Pettus

Craig Slocum Jr.

Tez Johnson

