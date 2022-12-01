FDA may change blood donation policy

A blood donor squeezes a stress reliever tool while donating. The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday it is weighing a shift in its blood donation policy.(AMERICAN RED CROSS via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday it is weighing a shift in its blood donation policy, away from blanket assessments toward individual risk-based donor screening.

In a statement, the agency specifically mentioned risk-based screening for HIV.

The FDA didn’t offer further details, but The Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the plans, reported the changes would let more men donate blood.

Potential male donors who have had a new male sexual partner in the past three months would be asked more specific questions about their sexual activity.

Depending on their answers, according to the paper, they might be allowed to donate blood.

The current policy requires men to wait three months after sexual contact with other men before they can donate blood.

