Cooler this morning

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - A big change in temperatures from yesterday morning to this morning, we are waking up in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Mostly sunny skies today with no big rain chance in the next week. We will see the chance of a few showers later in the evening on Saturday but right now they look very light. Next week mother nature is turning the heat up we could hit 80 for a few days.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 60°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Clouds late. Low near 42°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy. High near 67°. Winds E 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, few showers late. Low: 55° High: 75° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, showers early. Low: 61° High: 72° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, small chance of rain. Low: 59° High: 76° 10%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 80° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 80° 0%

THUR: Mostly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 77° 0%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 63° High: 77° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 20-25 kts. Seas 4-6 ft

