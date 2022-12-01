Charles Henderson Trojans ready for state title
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Charles Henderson Trojans look to capture their first football state championship in 42 years as they take on the Ramsay Rams.
