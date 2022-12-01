A Bit Warmer Friday, Even Warmer This Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Colder air will again settle into the Wiregrass overnight with some areas dropping as low as upper 30s and lower 40s. Friday will feature partly cloudy skies and temperatures warming into the upper 60s. The weekend turns even warmer with temperatures reaching the middle 70s Saturday. A stray shower or two is possible Saturday evening into Sunday but most will stay dry as a weak front comes through. Tuesday and Wednesday will be well above average on temperatures with lower 80s possible.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 41°. Winds ENE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 68°. Winds ESE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 53°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly sunny, a stray shower late in the day. Low: 53° High: 75° 20% late

SUN: Mostly cloudy, a shower possible. Low: 61° High: 72° 20%

MON: Partly sunny, a stray shower. Low: 58° High: 75° 10%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, warm. Low: 62° High: 80° 0%

WED: Mostly cloudy, warm. Low: 63° High: 80° 10%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 76° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 77° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

