A Bit Warmer Friday, Even Warmer This Weekend

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Colder air will again settle into the Wiregrass overnight with some areas dropping as low as upper 30s and lower 40s. Friday will feature partly cloudy skies and temperatures warming into the upper 60s. The weekend turns even warmer with temperatures reaching the middle 70s Saturday. A stray shower or two is possible Saturday evening into Sunday but most will stay dry as a weak front comes through. Tuesday and Wednesday will be well above average on temperatures with lower 80s possible.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 41°. Winds ENE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 68°. Winds ESE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 53°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly sunny, a stray shower late in the day. Low: 53° High: 75° 20% late

SUN: Mostly cloudy, a shower possible. Low: 61° High: 72° 20%

MON: Partly sunny, a stray shower. Low: 58° High: 75° 10%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, warm. Low: 62° High: 80° 0%

WED: Mostly cloudy, warm. Low: 63° High: 80° 10%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 76° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 77° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here is a current list of Wiregrass area school systems closing or delayed as a result of...
School Closings and Delays for November 30, 2022
Nobody is reported injured in Geneva County, though other areas didn’t fair as well.
Slocomb home damaged during possible tornado
Murder suspect Ashanti Williams is escorted into the courtroom by Houston County Security...
Deal struck in Dothan park shooting murder case
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. charged with Capital Murder
Murdered girl’s mom to teen suspect: I forgive you
No injuries were reported, and it is not immediately known if weather contributed to the fire.
Fire damages Dothan home as storms strike

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden answers questions with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona as they...
High court to rule on Biden student loan cancellation plan
Tornado damage at Sagewood Apts. in Eutaw
NWS preliminary survey reports 29 tornadoes across Alabama; EF-1 confirmed in Eutaw, Akron
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season
FILE - Freight train cars sit in a Norfolk Southern rail yard on Sept. 14, 2022, in Atlanta....
Congress votes to avert rail strike amid dire warnings