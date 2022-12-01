The Andalusia Bulldogs in search of first title since the 70s
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Andalusia Bulldogs look for their first football state championship since 1977. They take on the Cherokee County Warriors.
